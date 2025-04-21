New details were released Monday after a woman accused of fatally shooting her husband in Miami Gardens was arrested.

Shaneeka Harris, 40, was charged with second-degree murder.

According to Miami Gardens Police, on April 18, officers responded to 19336 NW 46th Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

An arrest report said that officers saw movement from an upstairs window of a townhouse and ordered everyone to get out.

A juvenile, identified as J.T., then got out of the home and told officers that his brother was shot in the foot, the arrest report said. Officers said Harris also got out of the home with her son, identified as T. Tully, who suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

When officers searched the home, they found the victim, identified as Aaron Swatts, lying unresponsive at the entrance of the upstairs bedroom, the report said.

After observing Swatts, the report said, it appeared he was suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

Swatts was then airlifted to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During their search of the house, officers saw ammunition on the staircase and a black handgun on top of some furniture in an upstairs bedroom, the report said.

Harris and Swatts, the report said, were married in 2022 and allegedly were in an on-again-off relationship over the last decade.

The report said Harris has four children from a previous marriage and lives at the home with her sons J.T. and T. Tully.

After the shooting, T. Tully was transported to Aventura Hospital for treatment and was later transported to the MGPD headquarters, where Harris and J.T. were interviewed.

According to the 911 call, J.T. was the one who called the police and told them the person who shot Swatts and his brother was Harris.

The report said during the 911 call, Harris was heard in the background saying "This man made me shoot my [expletive] son."

When a dispatcher asked J.T. where the gun was, he said it was still in Harris' possession.

During their investigation, it was revealed that Harris and Swatts were involved in a verbal argument that later turned physical, the report said.

At one point during the altercation, Harris fired a warning shot that was heard by both juveniles who were at the house, the report said.

Three shots, the report, said were fired in total.

After corroborating statements provided by Harris' sons and locating three spent shell casings at the home, she was arrested and charged.

Harris was denied bond during her court appearance on Saturday.