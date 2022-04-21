New Details Released as Community Mourns Teen Who Tried to Save Driver in Sunrise

Officials have released more details on the teens who died after one of them crashed his car into a canal earlier this week in Sunrise.

Venkata Krishnamurthy, 18, got lost and lost control of his vehicle late Tuesday night and drove into the body of water near Silver Lakes Boulevard and NW 12th Street.

Seventeen-year-old Aden Perry was walking his family dog with his mom when he saw the crash and jumped into the water to try to save Krishnamurthy, but both of the teens drowned.

The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office listed drowning as Krishnamurthy's cause of death, and said Perry died from blunt neck trauma with drowning as a contributing cause.

Speed was not a factor in the crash, Sunrise Police said, adding that Krishnamurthy was an inexperienced driver who was lost when this accident happened. The medical examiner's report stated Perry reportedly did not know how to swim.

The tragedy has shocked the community and saddened so many who knew either of these two teens.

#Update Flowers, candles adorn parking spot belonging to Aden Perry at Western High School in #Davie. The 17 year old died trying to rescue another student who drove into a #Sunrise lake Tuesday night. Friends prayed here today, to honor Aden’s heroism @nbc6 #OnlyOn6 pic.twitter.com/roMl2umnGK — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) April 21, 2022

Krishnamurthy was a student at Coral Springs High School, and Perry was a junior at Western High School, where grief counselors have been on campus for support.

“Teachers started breaking down and crying, even my first teacher," said Brieana Ernst, a classmate of Perry's. "He explained everything to us and was shivering, cutting words quickly; his math teacher started breaking down, couldn’t stop crying all day.”

The school gathered for a memorial in honor of Perry at the school parking lot, where students placed flowers down on his parking spot and said their goodbyes.