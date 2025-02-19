Pembroke Pines

New details released in deadly Pembroke Pines crash: Police

By Julian Quintana

Police on Wednesday released new details into a Valentine's Day two-car crash in Pembroke Pines that killed one person and sent three others to the hospital.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the driver of the first vehicle was an 84-year-old man, and the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was a 17-year-old boy.

The identities of the drivers have not been disclosed

The crash happened on Friday just before 7 p.m., on Dykes Road and Northwest 12th Street.

During their initial investigation, police said the first vehicle was making a left-hand turn on 12th Street and turned in the path of the second vehicle.

Police said that speed might have played a factor in the crash.

No one has been charged.

Neighbors in the area who have been involved in crashes at the same intersection are urging other drivers to slow down.

Pembroke Pines
