New details released in deadly Pembroke Pines crash: Police

Police on Wednesday released new details into a Valentine's Day two-car crash in Pembroke Pines that killed one person and sent three others to the hospital.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the driver of the first vehicle was an 84-year-old man, and the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was a 17-year-old boy.

The identities of the drivers have not been disclosed

The crash happened on Friday just before 7 p.m., on Dykes Road and Northwest 12th Street.

During their initial investigation, police said the first vehicle was making a left-hand turn on 12th Street and turned in the path of the second vehicle.

Police said that speed might have played a factor in the crash.

No one has been charged.

Neighbors in the area who have been involved in crashes at the same intersection are urging other drivers to slow down.