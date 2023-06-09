New details released in North Miami Beach man's murder as suspect extradited

An arrest warrant is revealing new details in the February murder of a well-known North Miami Beach man as the suspect in his killing has been extradited to South Florida.

Louis Antuwn Redmon, 23, was arrested in Jacksonville last month in the killing of 39-year-old Hershy Schwartz.

Redmon was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday, and faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, attempted armed carjacking and possession of a firearm by a felon, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Louis Antuwn Redmon

Schwartz had been found shot to death in the parking lot of a Wendy's at 25 Northeast 167 Street on Feb. 19.

He was found shot three times, in the head, chest and side of his torso, while he was in his Honda Pilot, the arrest warrant said.

According to the warrant, surveillance video from the evening of Feb. 18 showed a man, believed to be Redmon, approach Schwartz's vehicle outside the Wendy's.

The man is seen opening the driver's door and struggling with Schwartz. During the struggle, he backs away and shoots at Schwartz, before fleeing the scene, the warrant said.

Detectives found that Schwartz's wallet, cell phone and firearm were missing, the warrant said.

A man was found shot to death in North Miami Beach just one week before he was set to get married. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports

After the killing, Redmon used Schwartz's phone to make calls and send text messages to his girlfriend and a friend, the warrant said.

Detectives also found a fingerprint on the door of Schwartz's vehicle that matched Redmon, the warrant said.

Schwartz was originally from New York and had lived in South Florida for about 12 years. He was set to get married about a week before his killing.

"It's comforting to know that the person who did this is not out on the streets anymore," fiance Rosie Brustowsky told NBC6 last month. "That doesn't bring him back."

Schwartz was a pillar of his Orthodox Jewish community in North Miami Beach and a leading member of the religious group called Chesed Shel Emes, meaning "Charity of Truth," which offers help to those in need.

Records showed Redmon had been released from a state prison in September after serving a three-year sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.