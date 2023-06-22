New details reveal victim will press charges against Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill in alleged assault, battery: Police

New details of the alleged assault involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill reveal that the victim has decided to press charges, Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed Wednesday.

Although the incident report released by MDPD does not name Hill or the alleged victim, officers described the incident as an argument that turned physical.

Police said Sunday that the alleged victim, who works for Kelly Fishing Fleet, was working on a charter boat at the marina in Haulover Park when he noticed two women on a fishing charter without permission.

Police said the alleged victim told them that while he was telling the women to get off, an argument broke out between employees and the group on the boat.

According to the incident report, that is when the victim was slapped on the neck by an unidentified person, who was presumably Hill.

Police said the person than ran toward the victim, but was restrained.

The incident report claims the incident was captured on surveillance video, but footage has not been released.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time," a Dolphins spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded Hill to Miami last year, and the Dolphins gave the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension that made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. The 29-year-old caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.