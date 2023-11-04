New details revealed in case of father accused of killing his son in southwest Miami-Dade 

Police have revealed new details following the death of a 21-year-old college student in a southwest Miami-Dade home by his own father.

David Contreras, 52, has been charged with 2nd degree murder after allegedly shooting his son, Eric Contreras on Friday in their Kendall home.

Eric Contreras was a college student at Florida International University and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

“The brothers of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Nu Chapter at Florida International University are heartbroken to have learned this morning of the loss of one our own, Eric Contreras.



Eric was a committed SigEp who will always be remembered for being a caring man and for lighting up any room he was in.



He truly embodied our cardinal principles of Virtue, Diligence and Brotherly Love. All brothers are being offered free counseling services by FIU,” the fraternity said in a statement.

According to the arrest report, David Contreras was the person who called 911 and confessed to police about shooting his son multiple times.

Police said the preliminary investigation led detectives to believe it could be a domestic incident, but said they're still investigating what led to the shooting.

Neighbors in the community are shocked and still reeling in what happened.

“The very shocking thing that happened. I mean, it's so unlike this neighborhood, we never experienced anything like that ever. You know, and I don't know our family very well. My friends seem to know them. They said they were just a really good family. And we saw the sun a few times driving around areas where it popular. They had a lot of parties,” one neighbor told NBC6.

David Contreras is being held at the Turner Gilford Knight Center with no bond.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.