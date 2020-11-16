Dancing Doctor

New Documentary Focuses on Doctor Who Uses the Healing Power of Movement

By Sheli Muñiz

NBC Universal, Inc.

He’s been dubbed the "Dancing Doctor" -- and now a new documentary centers around Dr. Niraj Mehta, a radiation oncologist and choreographer who uses movement to help heal his patients.

NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke to local filmmaker Aaron Abelto about “The Power of Movement.”

“The Power of Movement" is a documentary based on what Dr. Niraj is doing. I started doing this documentary a few years when I was introduced to him by my friend, Laura. He told me what he was doing and I thought, 'wow, this is great,'” said Abelto.

Local

Only in Florida 2 hours ago

Florida Man Caught With Stolen Utility Pole Strapped to Car: FHP

Miami-Dade County 5 hours ago

Video Shows Shooting at Miami-Dade Restaurant That Left 2 Hospitalized

Dr. Mehta embarks on a journey to heal cancer patients through a movement program. The program incorporates his Bollywood musical background and the teachings of East Indian culture with western fusion.

“When you get a specific disorder or disease or anything, we get that mental aspect of like man it's over, it's done, it's finished," Abelto said. "What Dr. Mehta is doing is using his movement-based classes to help people heal through it so you're not alone."

The documentary will released Nov. 17 on Apple TV, Amazon, iTunes, and several others. 

“What I want people to take from this documentary is go out there and live. Life is something that we’re given and just have a great time,” Abelto encouraged.

This article tagged under:

Dancing DoctorCancerdocumentaryAaron Abeltodancing
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us