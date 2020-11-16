New Documentary Focuses on Doctor Who Uses the Healing Power of Movement

He’s been dubbed the "Dancing Doctor" -- and now a new documentary centers around Dr. Niraj Mehta, a radiation oncologist and choreographer who uses movement to help heal his patients.

NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke to local filmmaker Aaron Abelto about “The Power of Movement.”

“The Power of Movement" is a documentary based on what Dr. Niraj is doing. I started doing this documentary a few years when I was introduced to him by my friend, Laura. He told me what he was doing and I thought, 'wow, this is great,'” said Abelto.

Dr. Mehta embarks on a journey to heal cancer patients through a movement program. The program incorporates his Bollywood musical background and the teachings of East Indian culture with western fusion.

“When you get a specific disorder or disease or anything, we get that mental aspect of like man it's over, it's done, it's finished," Abelto said. "What Dr. Mehta is doing is using his movement-based classes to help people heal through it so you're not alone."

The documentary will released Nov. 17 on Apple TV, Amazon, iTunes, and several others.

“What I want people to take from this documentary is go out there and live. Life is something that we’re given and just have a great time,” Abelto encouraged.