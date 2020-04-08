New Drive-Thru Testing Sites Opening in Broward, Miami-Dade Amid Pandemic

Two drive-thru testing sites will open Wednesday across South Florida in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

One site will open at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds and is open to anyone who is 18 years of age and older who have been showing symptoms of COVID-19. The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

To be able to get tested, you must call ahead to make an appointment. The number to call to make an appointment is 305-499-8767.

A second site is opening in Broward County for those experiencing symptoms, being held in Lauderhill at the Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 954-320-5730.

The locations join other sites throughout both counties, including a location in Hialeah, at Marlins Park in Little Havana, Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. In Broward County, locations have been opened in Weston and at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

The new sites open as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he expects about a million doses of the dug called Hydroxychloroquine to come to the state and be distributed to hospitals.

The drug has promoted by the Trump administration and the White House Coronavirus Task Force as a possible treatment. The drug has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treating patients suffering from malaria and lupus, but not COVID-19 at this time.

Some locations, including Broward Health, say they are already giving the drug to their patients.