New driver's license service point announced at tax collector's building in Miami

Local leaders were on hand Monday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a new driver's license service point at the tax collector building in downtown Miami.

In the past, the building was mostly used for processing property and business tax payments.

The tax collector's office will now offer three service windows exclusively for driver's license and motor vehicle transactions.

Those windows can serve at least 90 people a day.

The goal for the new DMV office is part of Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez's pledge to improve service, reduce lines and to provide more accessibility to residents.