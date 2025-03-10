New drone tech being deployed in Miami Beach amid spring break crackdown

Miami Beach Police are rolling out a new drone designed to keep spring breakers in check.

The new airborne first responder, the Skydio X10 drone, is the first of its kind in Florida and is meant to make sure spring breakers keep calm and carry on, preferably somewhere else.

After heavily cracking down on wild spring breakers last year, Miami Beach city leaders launched a campaign this year to announce they were "Breaking Up With Spring Break."

"A friend of mine said to me, 'hey, you guys not only broke up with spring break, but you actually divorced it,' and we did and it went well," Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones said. "And so this year the idea is sort of playing on the old message, 'hey, come down here, have a good time, but we're gonna give you a reality check.'"

The reality check is that police are ready and watching. Officers will be able to dispatch the new drone anywhere along the beach, where it can quickly relay emergency information back to officers at their new, state-of-the-art real-time intelligence center.

"We are setting the tone of law and order. People are looking at us as to how to accomplish safety, reduce crime, crack down on spring break, and the timing is perfect as we approach spring break to roll out these initiatives," Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said. "My goal is to make Miami Beach the safest city in America and we're on our way."

Miami Beach also has some 850 cameras monitoring areas around town, more than any other city in the state.

The unveiling of the drone technology comes just days ahead of what city leaders expect to be one of the busiest spring break weekends.