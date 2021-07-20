New FHP Dashcam Shows Wild Chase and Rollover Crash on I-95 in Broward

Wild new dashcam footage shows a stolen SUV flipping over during a high-speed police chase on busy Interstate 95 in Broward County back in May.

The footage released Tuesday shows the May 19 pursuit from the viewpoint of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

In the video, the SUV is seen sideswiping two other vehicles before flipping over in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the exit to Pembroke Road.

The SUV briefly goes airborne after hitting a guardrail on the highway.

Troopers are seen moving in with weapons drawn to take the five teen suspects who were inside the SUV into custody.

Officials said the teens had been involved in an earlier burglary attempt at a Fort Lauderdale home and had fled in the SUV, which was reported stolen out of Miami-Dade.

Aerial footage showed the SUV speeding in and out of traffic as it was being pursued by an FHP trooper, before the driver lost control.

The five suspects were taken into custody at the scene of the crash. Officials said at least eight people were hospitalized as a result of the crash and others were treated at the scene.