New Florida law has harsher penalties for street takeovers. Here's what to know

A new law that will increase fines and potential jail time for people participating in street takeovers, stunt driving and street racing in Florida is set to take effect.

The new law, SB 1764, goes into effect on July 1 after it was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month.

The law targets "coordinated" events where 10 or more vehicles are involved

Under the bill, maximum fines for first-time offenses will increase from $1,000 to $2,000. People who commit second offenses within a year could face third-degree felony charges, up from a first degree misdemeanor charge, along with a fine of up to $4,000.

Violators could also face having their driver's license revoked for two years, and law enforcement agencies can seize vehicles participating in the events and seek to obtain title of the vehicle in a forfeiture proceeding.

Under the law, spectators of the events can also be issued traffic infraction citations and a fine of $400.

“Before, it was a misdemeanor, so we would likely charge them with reckless driving or something to that effect and they wouldn’t lose their vehicles. Now with these harder penalties, it becomes a felony and they have to pay a fine of up to $4,000 plus they’re going to lose their drivers license for 2 to 4 years," Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said.

Effective July 1, 2024, Florida law will make numerous changes to penalties related to racing on highways, street takeovers, and stunt driving. pic.twitter.com/hiOr0y6JCF — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 26, 2024

Rep. Kiyan Michael, a Jacksonville Republican who co-sponsored the bill, said in February the issue is a “public safety” problem that occurs from Jacksonville to Miami. She also said current penalties have not been a deterrent for many people.

Rep. Doug Bankson, an Apopka Republican and bill co-sponsor, said in March that life-threatening street racing is increasing statewide because of popular video games and movies.

The “young population are emboldened to emulate what they’re seeing on the screen, whether it be the movie screen, TV screen or computer screen,” Bankson said. “The problem is that life does not allow a do-over with a simple push of a button.”

Authorities have said street takeovers and stunt driving incidents have been on the rise in recent years, and are extremely dangerous for participants, spectators and other drivers.

Numerous arrests have been made of organizers and participants throughout South Florida and the rest of the state.

A state law enacted in 2022 made it illegal to participate in street racing. That includes takeovers, drag racing, donuts, burnouts, wheelies, drifting and other related activities that can create unsafe roadways.

"With these stiffer penalties they know now that they’re going to have higher fines to pay and also that they’re going to lose their car. This is something that to us is a plus because they treasure their vehicles," Vega said. "They’re going to go 'hey, if I do this again, I’m going to lose my vehicle.' And it’s not only those participating, but those that are spectating by coming out of their vehicles and cheering them on. They’re also gonna face these penalties."