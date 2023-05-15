New Florida Law Restricts Teen Golf Cart Drivers. Here's What You Need to Know

A new bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is tightening restrictions for teens driving golf carts.

Under a new bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida teens won't be able to drive golf carts without proper identification. The new law is affecting communities across the state.

According to HB 949, golf cart drivers under 18 must now be at least 15 as long as they have a learner's permit, or at least 16 with a driver's license.

Also, anyone who is 18 or older must have a valid government-issued ID to drive a golf cart.

Florida law had previously allowed anyone 14 and older to drive a golf cart.

The law goes into effect on Oct. 1. Violations will be noncriminal traffic infractions, similar to moving violations.