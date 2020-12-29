New Florida Laws Taking Effect Friday See Minimum Wage Rise, End of Greyhound Racing

When the calendar turns to 2021 on Friday, several new laws will take effect in Florida - including ones seeing the end to a long time industry in the state and a slight increase in the minimum wage.

Florida’s minimum wage will rise a total of nine cents - from $8.56 an hour to $8.65 - as part of voters passing Amendment 2 during November’s election. The amendment will eventually raise the minimum wage in Florida to $15 an hour by 2026.

In a move championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, employers in the state will begin checking the immigration status of new hires through the federal E-verify system on Friday or by collecting I-9 forms.

The move is being met with pushback from groups including the ACLU, who say it will make hiring more difficult.

“Businesses don’t need more obstacles right now for hiring new workers and that’s exactly what E-verify does. Businesses need flexibility and E-verify ties their hands,” Florida ACLU’s Kara Gross told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV.

Drivers will need to watch out for school buses as the penalty for illegally passing them rises to $200 or $400 depending on what side of the bus a driver passes.

Greyhound racing comes to an end Friday, the result of an amendment which passed in 2018 with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

Nearly 3,000 workers in Florida will be out of a job due to the change, but advocates say the over two years since the amendment’s passing has been enough time to find new work.

“These dogs will not have to race for their lives any longer and will be able to be regular dogs,” said Kate MacFall with Protect Dogs: Yes on 13.

The final greyhound race in Florida will take place at the Palm Beach Kennel Club with a scheduled start time of 11:59 p.m. Thursday.