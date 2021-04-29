New Fort Lauderdale Destination Set to Open, Revitalize Downtown Village

A new Fort Lauderdale destination called Quantum Lifestyle Center in Flagler Village is set to open - and with it, revitalize what was once a former warehouse district near the downtown part of the city.

“I believe we will be the heartbeat of Flagler Village in Fort Lauderdale,” said Larry Abbo, CEO of Prime Group.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Abbo told NBC 6 it’s a place for everyone to hangout. You can live in the lifestyle center apartments, shop and dine and have your family and friends stay close - but not too close.

They can stay at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel right on site. The center also has a rooftop bar called Easton.

“I can tell you at the rooftop, we’re going to have some really fantastic programing and we already announced we’re having Diplo as one of our first performers,” Abbo said.

The Quantum is located along U.S. 1 near Sunrise Boulevard. The hotel is already open, but the retail and dining space will come to fruition over the next four to five months.

“In Fort Lauderdale, there’s nothing like it quite yet so we’re going to be setting a new standard,” said Abbo.