New full-service branch of the tax collector's office opens at Mall of the Americas in Miami

Local leaders on Wednesday celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a new full-service branch of the tax collector’s office at the busy Mall of the Americas in Miami.

Formerly a driver’s license office operated by the state, the office has implemented new rules to streamline services at the location.

This is the fourth tax collector’s office in Miami-Dade County.

The location, known for its long lines and frustration, expanded from 14 to 33 windows, which will double the amount of people they can serve.

Many residents said they felt the difference.

"We are here to serve our community," said Miami-Dade Tax Collector Darien Fernandez. "We are here to provide the services that our residents need. If you need any help and need to come to our office, we are here with open doors."

Fernandez said the next step is to plan on opening offices in Florida City and Kendall.