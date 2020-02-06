New Images Released in Search for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Miami-Dade

Police are hoping new surveillance images will help them find a driver wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month.

Ramon Rodriguez, 74, was struck and killed just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 while crossing the street near the intersection of Southwest 44th Avenue and Southwest 8th Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The driver, who was behind the wheel of a white 200-2005 Chevrolet Impala, didn't stop and fled the scene, officials said.

Detectives were spending Thursday handing out flyers in the area where the incident happened, and released new surveillance footage of the vehicle. They also released images of the suspected driver, who was possibly wearing an Aeropostale shirt, officials said.

The area where the incident happened is known by residents the "death hole," after a woman was killed in another hit-and-run there last year.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest, and anyone with info is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.