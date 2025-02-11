New Jersey man arrested in multiple swatting incidents in Parkland: BSO

A New Jersey man is facing charges in Broward after he made multiple swatting calls in Parkland, authorities said.

The swatting incidents happened last August when Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies in Parkland responded to reports of shootings at two different homes.

One call said the victim was shot in the chest and being held hostage. In the other, the caller said he had shot his sister.

Deputies quickly determined the calls were hoaxes and no one was injured.

Although the caller tried to conceal himself through multiple phone numbers, applications and various technology, investigators were able to identify him as Justin Flavien, of Maywood, New Jersey, officials said.

Authorities executed search warrants at Flavien's home and found multiple electronic devices.

It was also discovered that Flavien may have committed similar hoaxes throughout the country, authorities said.

Flavien was arrested in New Jersey on Jan. 21 and extradited to Broward on Feb. 7. He faces two counts of making a false report concerning a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction and two counts of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate or further the commission of a felony offense.