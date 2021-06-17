New Manslaughter Charge for Woman in Fatal Shooting of Sister in Miami Beach

A Georgia woman is facing a new manslaughter charge in the death of her sister who died after she was shot in a car in Miami Beach earlier this month.

Taniyria Akias Holt, 24, was booked back into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday on the manslaughter with a deadly weapon charge, records showed.

Holt's bond was set at $25,000, and attorney information wasn't available.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The shooting happened the night of June 6, as Holt and her sister, Dre'Naya Ponder, and two other women were riding in a Jaguar on the northbound Alton Road ramp from the eastbound Julia Tuttle Causeway, Miami Beach Police officials said.

Holt, who is from Atlanta, told investigators that the group was recording themselves on their cell phones and Holt was using a firearm owned by one of the other women when Ponder was shot, an arrest report said.

Holt "racked the firearm and observed a live round being ejected. Thinking the firearm was free of live rounds, Ms. Holt said she went to pass the firearm to [the victim] but accidentally shot her," the report said.

Holt was initially arrested on culpable negligence and improper exhibition of a firearm charges, but now faces the manslaughter charge after Ponder died of her injuries.