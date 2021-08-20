New Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Site Opens in Miami-Dade Saturday

A new monoclonal antibody treatment site is slated to open in Miami-Dade County Saturday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday the treatment site will be located at Tropical Park and will have the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

DeSantis has launched treatment centers in Jacksonville, Ormond Beach, Pembroke Pines other Florida cities. You can find a list of centers here.

Other hospital systems like the Memorial Health Care System and Broward Health Medical Center are also offering the therapy.

Monoclonal antibody treatments, which are ​​delivered intravenously or by injection, mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. They are laboratory-made proteins made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and can be used to treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19.

NBC 6's Marissa Bagg is in Fort Lauderdale where a new monoclonal antibody clinic at Broward Health has opened to help keep kids out of hospitals.

Candidates for monoclonal antibody treatments include elderly patients (those 65 years or older) and those with chronic kidney disease, diabetes, morbid obesity and sickle cell. Treatments are not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or who require oxygen therapy due to the virus.

To learn more about monoclonal antibody therapy, click here.