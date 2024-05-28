New Nickelodeon Hotel & Resort coming to Florida

Plans are reportedly underway to bring a Nickelodeon Hotel & Resort to central Florida.

Lion Star, Paramount and Everest Place announced that they are coming together to build the resort in Kissimmee, which is expected to open by 2026.

President of Experience Kissimmee, DT Minich, told NBC6 affiliate WESH that unlike the previous Nickelodeon Hotel, this brand new resort is being built from the ground up.

“This one’s going to have all kinds of bells and whistles. I’m sure there’s going to be slime involved somewhere, but it’s going to be an amazing new type of accommodation for us,” Minich said.

He also said the hotel is set to have more than 420 rooms, four restaurants and a pool – among other amenities.

The hotel and resort will be part of a more than 200-acre property called Everest Place. Land is reportedly being cleared.

“There’s going to be two other hotels out there, plus a huge variety of shopping and dining around these beautiful man-made lakes, great ambiance,” Minich added.