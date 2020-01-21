New Parkland Documentary Profiles Parents, Students Months After Shooting

From the first frame, the documentary film, “After Parkland,” grabs the viewer with the visceral pain of a father who lost his daughter.

“My daughter was Meadow Pollack, she meant the world to me, and she’s not here anymore, she was murdered on Valentine’s Day over at the school, Stoneman Douglas,” says Andrew Pollack, with agony written all over his face.

The film has a sense of mission. Another grieving father, Manuel Oliver, is also featured. He lost his son, Joaquin, in the massacre.

“You don’t have to pay the price we paid to understand what’s going on,” Oliver says at one point in the film.

“Certainly with the fathers, with Manuel Oliver and Andrew Pollack, two fathers with very different points of view who will continue fighting for the rest of their lives every day,” said the film’s co-producer, Emily Taguchi, about the missions to which those dads have dedicated their lives.

“Our hope is this film sparks a conversation, sparks a dialogue, it’s an issue that gets politicized and it’s difficult to talk about,” added Jake Lefferman, co-producer of “After Parkland.”

The film takes the viewer into the lives of many of those most dramatically impacted by the tragedy. Parents and loved ones of those who died, and students who survived, are profiled in the months after the shooting.

“I was in the first classroom that got shot up by the shooter, and all around me there were people that were either shot or dead,” said Brooke Harrison, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who is featured in the film.

Brooke told us the images of carnage, of abject horror, are always in her mind.

“That and the screams, people praying and shouting and hoping they’re not next,” Brooke said.

When you watch “After Parkland,” you will be hit with waves of emotion which perhaps you thought, after two years, had passed; but the stories have a power that still resonates.

“Pittsburgh, El Paso, there’s been many many shootings, there are families, communities, going through the same the same thing, is this the reality we want to accept, or there has to be something different,” Taguchi said.