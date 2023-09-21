New photo of suspect possibly linked to terrifying Fort Lauderdale sex assault: Police

Police in Fort Lauderdale say a photo circulating on social media could be linked to a terrifying armed sexual battery and burglary incident that remains unsolved.

The surveillance photo shows a man who was loitering outside a home in the 1400 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue on Monday.

The man in the image closely resembles the description of a suspect who's being sought in a Sept. 15 sexual battery case, police said Thursday.

"Detectives have not determined if the two incidents are related but they continue to investigate all possibilities," police said in a statement.

The Sept. 15 incident happened at an apartment building on Northeast 18th Avenue near Northeast 62nd Street.

Police said the female victim was in her bedroom when an armed man forcibly entered the apartment, sexually battered her, and then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-828-5510.