New police bodycam shows chaos, wounded child after Hollywood Beach Broadwalk mass shooting

New police body camera footage shows the chaotic moments after a Memorial Day mass shooting on the Hollywood Broadwalk that left nine people including a 1-year-old boy injured.

The footage released Tuesday shows the vantage point of one of the officers who responded to the May 29 shooting.

The officer encounters the young boy who's being held by his parents, who've wrapped his foot and ankle with what appears to be a bandage.

The child is later seen being placed into the back of an ambulance.

NBC6's Jamie Guirola has more on the aftermath of the Memorial Day shooting.

Other segments of the footage shows officers trying to secure the area and close it off to cars and pedestrians.

The gunfire erupted near Johnson Street as the Broadwalk was crowded with Memorial Day beachgoers, after police said some sort of fight led to multiple suspects opening fire.

Surveillance video showed part of the scuffle that led to the shooting. Video from the city of Hollywood's live feed of Hollywood Beach appeared to show the moments immediately after the shooting, with people seen running or seeking cover when the gunshots were fired.

What appears to be two guns can also be seen on the ground in the video.

Cellphone video from a witness showed paramedics tending to multiple people with injuries on the beach.

Hollywood Police said of the nine victims, four were minors and five were adults. The children ranged in ages from 1 to 17, and the adults were ages 25 to 65.

Amari, who was injured in the foot during the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk shooting, is out of the hospital and back at home.

The mother of a 16-month-old boy named Amari who was shot said it will be a long recovery, but she is grateful he is alive.

“He could’ve been a lot worse, he got some pain, he got some time to recovery. It's tough to see instead of him enjoying his childhood and his first summer walking he’s going to be recovering,” the mother said after the shooting.

Five arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, including two minors, on charges including attempted murder and carrying a concealed firearm.