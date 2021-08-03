People can be heard screaming and yelling for help amid rubble in newly released police body camera footage that shows the initial emergency response to the Surfside condominium collapse.

The footage released Tuesday by the Town of Surfside shows the massive response to the Champlain Towers South on Collins Avenue, moments after a section of the building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24.

"Dude, the building just collapsed," one shocked officer who had just arrived at the scene tells another in one of the videos. "All back that way is collapsed."

Another officer is seen running alongside the portion of the building that's still standing in darkness, as screaming can be heard in the background. He shines a flashlight on the debris, quickly assesses the situation and calls his captain on his cellphone.

"Fire rescue's on the way," the officer says. "This is huge, I mean, humongous."

In another video an officer running to the scene finds people yelling "please help!" near the building's garage area, with cars having fallen into partially collapsed sections of the concrete.

"A lot of dust, I can barely see anything," the officer says over his radio, before responding to the cries for help. "Are you guys ok? Is there anybody with injuries?"

As fire rescue workers arrive, the officers work to quickly clear the nearby streets of pedestrians amid fears that the remaining section of the building could collapse.

"Do me a favor, right now, half the building collapsed," one officer tells a man who was walking a dog.

"I know, I was in the building," the man replies.

"I need you to go that way, we don't know when the other half is gonna fall, where it's gonna fall," the officer says.

At one point, officers assist in evacuating a nearby building, as cops and firefighters look in disbelief at the pile of collapsed rubble and the portion of the building that's still standing.

"This is one of the craziest calls I've ever been on," one of the first responders remarks.

"This is insane," an officer says. "I know man, I don't even want to talk about it."

In an other video, officers encounter a man who is trying to yell to someone who was still trapped in the building as he asks to go inside.

"We were told by rescue, not even we can help her now. They're coordinating something to help get everybody out," an officer tells the man. "We have to do whatever they say."

The bodies of 98 people were recovered at the collapse site after a massive month-long recovery effort.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.