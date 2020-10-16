New Poll Shows Biden Maintains Narrow Lead Over Trump in Florida

With less than three weeks to go before the 2020 presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead over Republican Donald Trump in the key swing state of Florida, according to a new poll released Friday.

The Mason-Dixon Florida poll shows 48% of likely general election voters back Biden while 45% support Trump, with 6% undecided and 1% favoring another candidate.

Biden leads among Democrats (87%-6%), independents (49%-43%), women (55%-39%), African-Americans (86%-7%) and Hispanics (57%-37%). Trump leads among Republicans (84%-9%), men (51%-41%) and whites (56%-37%).

Regionally, Biden also has a narrow lead in the area of Tampa Bay (47%-44%) and holds a wide margin in Southeast Florida (63%-30%), while Trump is ahead up north (58%-37%) and to the west (55%-38%).

Florida is a crucial state for any presidential candidate. The path to victory by winning 270 electoral votes is much harder to reach without the 29 from the Sunshine State.

The poll of 625 registered voters was conducted by phone from October 8-12. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.