New Poll Shows Rubio Holding Lead Over Demings in Florida Senate Race: Mason-Dixon

The continued unpopularity of President Biden is creating headwinds for Demings, according to Mason-Dixon

In Florida’s U.S. Senate race, Republican Senator Marco Rubio continues to lead Democrat Val Demings, according to a September 2022 Mason-Dixon poll released Tuesday.

With five weeks left before the November 8th election, 47% of Florida registered voters surveyed currently support Rubio, while 41% back Demings, the poll showed. Of the remaining 12% of those who responded, 2% support other candidates and 10% are undecided.

Despite millions of dollars spent on campaign advertising by both candidates, Mason-Dixon said there has been very little change since a February poll where Rubio led 49% to 42%. However, the earlier poll did not offer the option of voting for other candidates.

When asked about their approval of Biden's job performance as president, 42% approve and 54% disapprove of Biden. The remaining 4% of participants were "not sure."

The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, Inc., from Sept. 26 through Sept. 28, surveying a total of 800 randomly selected registered Florida voters live by telephone. All stated they were likely to vote in the November general election.

Of the 800 voters, 38% were registered Democrats, 43% were registered Republicans and 19% were Independent or Other.

The survey's margin for error is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points, meaning there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed.

