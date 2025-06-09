New ramp connecting EB NW 167th St. to SR-7 on Golden Glades Interchange opened

Drivers on Monday may have noticed a change around the Golden Glades Interchange.

A new ramp that connects eastbound Northwest 167th Street to State Road 7 has officially opened.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Drivers who want to access the new ramp must turn onto eastbound Northwest 167th Street from 13th Avenue, continue going east from Northwest 10th Avenue and then take the ramp to SR 7.

The ramp also connects to Interstate 95.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Construction on the Golden Glades Interchange is part of a $908 million project aiming to improve the interchange.

The project is expected to last seven years and engineers plan to build 32 bridges during construction.

It is the biggest design, bid and build project in Florida history.