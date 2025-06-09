Golden Glades

New ramp connecting EB NW 167th St. to SR-7 on Golden Glades Interchange opened

The ramp also connects to Interstate 95

Drivers on Monday may have noticed a change around the Golden Glades Interchange.

A new ramp that connects eastbound Northwest 167th Street to State Road 7 has officially opened.

Drivers who want to access the new ramp must turn onto eastbound Northwest 167th Street from 13th Avenue, continue going east from Northwest 10th Avenue and then take the ramp to SR 7.

The ramp also connects to Interstate 95.

Construction on the Golden Glades Interchange is part of a $908 million project aiming to improve the interchange.

The project is expected to last seven years and engineers plan to build 32 bridges during construction.

It is the biggest design, bid and build project in Florida history.

