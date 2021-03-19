Cold Case

New Rendering of Suspect in Store Owner's Brutal 2014 Murder

“We never forget him, we never forget who did it to him, and as long as I live I will keep looking for them."

By Laura Rodriguez

NBC 6

Rashid Keblawe was killed on Thanksgiving morning in 2014. More than six years later, his father continues to pray for police to find the murderers. 

“I don’t know how they sleep. My son left his wife a widow at 29 years old. She was pregnant and he never saw his baby," said Hisham Keblawe, Rashid's father. 

Surveillance video inside Seven Stars Beer Depot shows two men shopping around the store as owner Rashid Keblawe works behind the counter. Minutes later, things took a violent turn.

“After initially shooting the victim, they then jump over the counter, continue to shoot the victim, they begin to pistol whip the victim, the victim then falls face down on the floor. The subjects appear to leave the store and then turn around and return and begin to shoot him some more execution-style," said Detective Jonathan Grossman with Miami-Dade Police. 

Surveillance video from Thanksgiving Day 2014

Detectives say this appears to have been a targeted hit. The motive was possibly a business deal gone bad.

"This was a very brutal attack on the victim and they wanted to make sure he was dead," Grossman said.

Police are now releasing a new rendering that shows what one of the suspects may look like. They’re confident someone knows something about this case.

“We never forget him, we never forget who did it to him, and as long as I live I will keep looking for them," Keblawe said.

If you have information about the case, you can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Detectives are offering a $5,000 reward. 

