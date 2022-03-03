New Report Details Allegations Leading to FIU President's Resignation

Over one month after the sudden resignation of former FIU President Dr. Mark Rosenberg, a new 15-page report claims he sought out companionship from a female employee at the school.

According to an investigation, the 72-year-old Rosenberg sought out companionship from the unnamed woman in her 20s. Rosenberg admitted to asking the woman if it was something of interest to her, which she replied "yes" to.

The employee said her relationship with Rosenberg became "uncomfortable" around May 2021 and that he told the woman that her boyfriend was "not right or good enough for her."

In a separate page of the report, the woman said Rosenberg told her he was getting divorced and proposed that she become his lover and he wanted to marry her. Rosenberg, who is currently married, denied ever saying "lover" and said marriage was never discussed.

The woman also sent Rosenberg photos of herself exercising, according to investigators, and that he asked the woman if she had dressed nicely for him. An investigation determined a professional line had been crossed and the woman requested a transfer in December.

After abruptly resigning from his role in January, Rosenberg revealed in a statement that he “caused discomfort for a valued employee.”

In his initial letter of resignation January 21st, Rosenberg cited his and his wife's health as a reason for his departure.

However, a public statement released January 23rd reveals additional reasoning for his abrupt resignation.

"I unintentionally created emotional (not physical) entanglement," Rosenberg said in the statement. “I have apologized. I apologize to you. I take full responsibility and regret my actions."

Rosenberg's statement also reveals that he has been seeking mental health counseling due to stress regarding his wife’s declining health. He wrote that his wife of 47 years, Rosalie, has Type-1 diabetes, advanced dementia and is "largely wheelchair-bound."

The Board of Trustees has selected Kenneth A. Jessell as interim president of FIU while the university searches for Rosenberg's replacement.

Chairman Dean Colson said in January that Rosenberg's statement "provides insight into why the Board did not believe Friday was the appropriate time to celebrate the many accomplishments of FIU the past 13 years."

The university's accomplishments in the last 13 years of Rosenberg's presidency include increased enrollment, improved graduation rates, the hiring of over 400 new full-time faculty members and the growth of research expenditures by over 120%.

"FIU has strong personnel and workplace conduct policies, takes all workplace conduct seriously, and remains committed to enforcing its policies thoroughly and swiftly," Colson said.