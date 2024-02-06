Florida

New report finds Florida had the most unprovoked shark bites in the US in 2023

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new report released by the Florida Museum of Natural History found that the Sunshine State had the most unprovoked shark bites in the country last year.

The report looked at the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF), which is a scientific database of global shark attacks.

While ISAF documents and investigates all shark bites on humans, the annual report focuses primarily on unprovoked attacks.

According to the report, in 2023, there were confirmed 69 unprovoked bites around the world. Of these, 16 were from Florida alone.

This figure was down from the five-year average, the report said.

In Florida, eight cases were in Volusia County, two cases were in Brevard County, two cases were in St. Lucie County and Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and two other counties near the Gulf, saw one case each.

In the U.S., there were two fatalities -- one in California and another in Hawaii.

           

