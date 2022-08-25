New Robotic System Helping South Florida Surgeons Save Lives

Alexandra Zamora was lifting weights when she first noticed pain in her back. Turns out, she had a cancerous nodule on her lung.

“I was kind of scared,” Zamora remembered. "It was a weird feeling.”

At HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, her team of doctors turned to a new tool: a robotic endoluminal system.

“We’re able to biopsy lesions that are 4 mm, which is very, very small,” cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Michael Sasevich explained.

Without the new technology, surgeons might wait until a lesion reached at least one centimeter. Now, Dr. Sasevich can biopsy much smaller lesions.

“If we do that, that’s a better chance of recovery,” he added.

On July 19th, Dr. Sasevich and his team performed a biopsy and partial lung removal for Zamora. Usually, that’s a process that requires multiple appointments, and can take up to six months.

“We do it all in one day,” he said.

And that’s where Dr. Sasevich said saving time means saving lives.

“It’s really weeks that makes a huge difference for the patient, particularly when it comes to lung cancer,” he said.