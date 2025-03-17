Davie

New school zone cameras go up to catch speeders in Davie

Davie is now following other communities from Pinecrest to Hollywood in putting up speed cameras to make sure drivers slow down

By Julia Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida town on Monday is turning to technology to help catch speeding drivers in school zones as cameras start to capture license plates outside several schools in Davie.

Davie is now following other communities from Pinecrest to Hollywood in putting up speed cameras to make sure drivers slow down.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Traffic can get busy outside the university school at Nova Southeastern.

"I can't take it when people speed during the school zones, it's terrible," said Laurian Stern, a teacher.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Stern is now glad to see a speed camera going up outside where she works.

"If they see it, then they may go the normal speed limit," she said. "It's dangerous."

One camera that is aimed at eastbound drivers on Southwest 30th Street near Nova will now capture license plates on any cars going too fast and will send the vehicle owner a warning.

Local

6 to Know 4 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami Beach 53 mins ago

Miami Beach gives away date-rape prevention cards to check for drugged drinks

It's one of two school zone cameras the Town of Davie launched.

The other camera is outside Flamingo Elementary School and Western High on Southwest 133rd Avenue.

Outside Nova, drivers told NBC6 they understood the reason behind the cameras.

"I guess it's good, you know because, you don't want to be speeding over here, and there's kids and all that," said a driver.

"Well, school nearby, so people should slow down, drive safely," said a driver.

"It sounds good to me, I mean, can't be speeding around here," said Sergio Berrantes, whose wife works at University School.

For the next month, violators will receive only a warning but starting April 17, violations can lead to $100 fines.

A Davie Town spokesperson noted the cameras are active 30 minutes before and after the start of the school day.

They also operate for 30 minutes before and after the time a school lets out.

Davie has plans to operate more cameras in other school zones and those are expected to launch later this year.

This article tagged under:

Davie
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us