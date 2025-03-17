New school zone cameras go up to catch speeders in Davie

A South Florida town on Monday is turning to technology to help catch speeding drivers in school zones as cameras start to capture license plates outside several schools in Davie.

Davie is now following other communities from Pinecrest to Hollywood in putting up speed cameras to make sure drivers slow down.

Traffic can get busy outside the university school at Nova Southeastern.

"I can't take it when people speed during the school zones, it's terrible," said Laurian Stern, a teacher.

Stern is now glad to see a speed camera going up outside where she works.

"If they see it, then they may go the normal speed limit," she said. "It's dangerous."

One camera that is aimed at eastbound drivers on Southwest 30th Street near Nova will now capture license plates on any cars going too fast and will send the vehicle owner a warning.

It's one of two school zone cameras the Town of Davie launched.

The other camera is outside Flamingo Elementary School and Western High on Southwest 133rd Avenue.

Outside Nova, drivers told NBC6 they understood the reason behind the cameras.

"I guess it's good, you know because, you don't want to be speeding over here, and there's kids and all that," said a driver.

"Well, school nearby, so people should slow down, drive safely," said a driver.

"It sounds good to me, I mean, can't be speeding around here," said Sergio Berrantes, whose wife works at University School.

For the next month, violators will receive only a warning but starting April 17, violations can lead to $100 fines.

A Davie Town spokesperson noted the cameras are active 30 minutes before and after the start of the school day.

They also operate for 30 minutes before and after the time a school lets out.

Davie has plans to operate more cameras in other school zones and those are expected to launch later this year.