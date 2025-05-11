New space in South Florida for moms, by moms

As we prepare to honor mothers this weekend, there’s a new place in town created by moms for moms. You’ve heard the saying “It takes a village…” — and this new center hopes to be just that.

Nicole Cumberbatch is an entrepreneur in Coral Springs, but she’s also a mother. She created The Motherhood Village, a community that started out with a podcast, a resource hub for moms, and now it’s a 5,000-square-foot family wellness center in Coral Springs.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Motherhood Village is a center that caters to newborns all the way to school-aged kids. There’s a STEM lab, a café, and a co-working space all under the supervision of a nanny.

"As a mom, it's overwhelming to even pick what we're going to have for dinner. So the fact that we can have one space that a mom can go, a safe space, a comfortable space that a mom can feel comfortable coming to and not thinking like, 'Oh my God, wait. I need to do enrichment classes for my toddler, but then I need to get energy out for my big kid — like, where do I go?',” said Cumberbatch.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Nicole explained she created the space because she struggled to find indoor play centers that catered to older kids. But it’s more than just an outlet for children — The Motherhood Village also hosts events and seminars for moms, providing support through different phases of motherhood.

“The vision is just to make sure that moms feel supported, feel seen, and that they have a space that truly — from the beginning of their pregnancy, from the newborn area that we have, all the way through to their school-aged child — that we have a space for them here."

On Friday, The Motherhood Village hosted a Mother’s Day retreat — and in a few weeks, they’ll be offering free mental health screenings. You can find out more at themotherhoodvillage.com.