All About Animals

All things animals in South Florida and beyond
Florida

New State Rules Require Microchipping, Selling of Specific Invasive Species

Pet shops that sell invasive animals must liquidate their stock and have all species gone by July 28th

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Owners of specific types of invasive species in Florida will have to follow new rules in an effort to protect native species in the state.

The new rules from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission require owners and stores selling specific animals, including the popular green iguana, to get the animal microchipped.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Pet shops that sell invasive animals must liquidate their stock and have all species gone by July 28th. The specific species included in the new rules are:

  • Burmese or Indian, Reticulated, Northern and Southern African, Amethystine and Scrub pythons
  • Green anaconda
  • Nile monitor
  • Green iguana
  • Tegus

FWC says owners will be given a 90-day grace period to comply with state rules.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Can Your Employer Require the COVID-19 Vaccine, Cop on Leave After Rough Arrest

Palm Beach County 2 hours ago

Court Upholds Conviction of Former South Florida Officer in Slaying of Black Man

The state will offer microchipping for free at five locations across the state with the only South Florida stop being June 26th at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach.

This article tagged under:

Floridaall about animalsinvasive species
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us