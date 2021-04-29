New State Rules Require Microchipping, Selling of Specific Invasive Species

Owners of specific types of invasive species in Florida will have to follow new rules in an effort to protect native species in the state.

The new rules from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission require owners and stores selling specific animals, including the popular green iguana, to get the animal microchipped.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Pet shops that sell invasive animals must liquidate their stock and have all species gone by July 28th. The specific species included in the new rules are:

Burmese or Indian, Reticulated, Northern and Southern African, Amethystine and Scrub pythons

Green anaconda

Nile monitor

Green iguana

Tegus

FWC says owners will be given a 90-day grace period to comply with state rules.

The state will offer microchipping for free at five locations across the state with the only South Florida stop being June 26th at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach.