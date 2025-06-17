New study reveals how much you need to make to live comfortably in Miami

How much do you think you need to make in order to rent in Miami and live comfortably? Well, a new report found it would take a six-figure salary for that to happen.

Annette Gallagher, 52, has lived in a townhouse a few miles outside of the Miami-Dade County line for 10 years.

“My rent has gone up a full thousand dollars a month since 2022," Gallagher said. "Rent and utilities works out to about $3,100 a month.”

She’s considered moving farther south when she would commute to the University of Miami for work, but now she works fulltime remotely for a company out of Chicago making $115,000 base with a bonus structure.

And it’s roughly that figure that a May Zillow report says you need to make in order to live comfortably in Miami.

More than $109,000 annually which is more than the national average of $80,000.

Zillow says those in Miami would need their income from 2020 to increase by more than 55% to meet today’s needs.

“By the time you take the taxes out of your payroll, basic payroll taxes, social security, insurances yes you absolutely need that to live down here," Gallagher said. "And whether that is with two people sharing a dwelling, I think your collective income needs to be $100,000 probably more.”

Some reasons for the higher rents, according to our previous reporting at NBC6, could be due to the state’s property insurance crisis or transplants moving to Florida, higher HOA fees to cover labor and insurance costs, and just the overall economy.

Gallagher says she’s noticed more housing for big buyers.

“It’s kind of disappointing really to see how much of our housing inventory has all become that luxury, cash buyer sort of market, as opposed to housing the people who actually work here can afford,” Gallagher said.

In recent years the City of Miami has been working on growing to become a tech hub with last year seeing the largest amount of international migration to the city and one of the largest exodus’ of people in the city.

This is something Gallagher herself has observed at one of her local spots.

“Three or four of the servers that I knew well there, all left and moved to Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampa, because they couldn’t afford to live in Miami anymore, and those people had worked there for years,” Gallagher said.

At the same time, there have been various and ongoing initiatives to provide more affordable housing options and developments to the area.

Gallagher hopes that more become available to help those who don’t make six figures.

“South Florida is still largely a service worker economy, and those people are being driven out," Gallagher said. "The people who can afford the least to make a commute into Brickell City Center to work their job at a restaurant are being forced to live in Sweetwater and take 90 minutes to get to work for a job that pays them $12 an hour. It’s unsustainable."

Zillow encourages those who are looking to rent or buy to use their rent affordability calculator to see what you can afford.