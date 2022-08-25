New ‘SunPass Savings' Program Could Save Florida Drivers on Tolls

A new program that would provide relief for some Florida drivers when it comes to the high cost of tolls will be rolling out next month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the launch of "SunPass Savings," a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Gov. DeSantis Announces the SunPass Savings Program https://t.co/z2raPTushM — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 25, 2022

The six-month program is estimated to provide $38 million in relief to SunPass commuters when it begins Sept. 1.

“This program will help frequent SunPass customers keep more money in their pockets during a time of growing inflation," DeSantis said. “Florida families who depend on these FDOT facilities for a timely commute to work will benefit from these savings. We will, of course, seek to enact greater savings for commuters in the next legislative session.”

The toll relief program will give customers with at least 40 paid transactions a month a 20% credit to their SunPass account. Customers with 80 or more paid transactions will receive a 25% credit each month.

This program could save the average commuter $60 over the next six months, and commuters with more transactions will increase their savings, DeSantis said.

“The SunPass Savings program is a way for us to give back to our loyal customers and thank them for their continued support,” FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue said. “FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise are proud to offer this additional cost-saving benefit.”