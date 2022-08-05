New Superintendent Holds His First MDCPS Opening of Schools Event

It became an annual tradition under the previous Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, to stage what amounts to a pep rally to fire up the troops before school starts.

Today the first-year Superintendent, Dr. Jose Dotres, picked up the baton at his alma mater, Miami Senior High School.

He headlined a show which featured a slick video promoting the school district, an all-star student orchestra, and the Hialeah Miami Lakes High School marching band, so it certainly had the feel of a pep rally.

“I used to come to this auditorium and I would sit over there, I just cannot believe I’m here!” Dotres said from the stage to applause from the crowd of school administrators and teachers.

Dotres talked about the values they try to instill in students.

“Empathy, understanding, and tolerance,” he said.

The superintendent praised the educators in the room and by extension, the entire school district, for their resilience during the pandemic.

“None of our students have really had a typical school year experience over the last two years, this will be the first year in a long time that instruction will not be interrupted, it will be the first year in a long time where social studies is more of a focus than social distancing,” Dotres said

In a news conference after the event, Dotres said mental health support must be coupled with the push for classroom achievement.

“Accelerating learning and making sure that students are catching up and those that have not will continue to be not only the priority this year but I have to tell you, honestly, that I see it within the next two years as well,” Dotres explained.

The superintendent said reading proficiency must improve, and it’s also imperative for the district to continue its push to emphasize attendance. Kids can’t learn if they’re not in class. On the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, Dotres said he does not foresee it becoming a major issue.

“At the end of the day in our school district, we’re gonna do what’s right for our students, we’re gonna do what’s right for our employees,” he said.

Dotres went on to say he does not think that the law is hampering teacher recruiting efforts. However, the district does currently have 222 teacher openings, and they are hiring.