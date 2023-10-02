New surveillance shows high school students brawling at Miami Gardens gas station

Four years working at Raceway gas station in Miami Gardens, Jendi Gomez is seeing more and more alarming interactions between students from nearby Miami Carol City High School.

“I see somebody doing that, that’s torture to a child,” said Gomez, who manages the store.

Her store’s surveillance cameras show students, and non-students, ganging up on each other in the parking lot along NW 183 Street after the final bell rings.

“Kids don’t really see the matter of the problem, they just want to be cool, we are fighting, that’s what music is showing, that's what TV is showing, and it’s more something serious than that, it can cost them their lives,” Gomez said.

Several teens were injured after a brawl broke out near Miami Carol City High School in Miami Gardens. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports

As hard as the video is to watch, Gomez wants parents to see it, to know Latin and African American students are throwing punches that lead to brawls. She said she is trying to stop it.

At one point in the video, you see her bringing a beaten student into her store for safety.

“That’s the one I pulled inside because they were hitting him so much,” Gomez said pointing at the video.

Miami Gardens Police had officers parked at the Raceway and nearby Dollar Store in marked cars during dismissal on Friday and Monday and both days were peaceful.

Gomez wants to find a longer-term solution.

“If your child comes out here, there needs to be awareness to the situation 'cause I don’t want it to turn into something tragic,” said Gomez.

No students were arrested because police say they couldn’t identify who started the fights. Witnesses say students and non-students were involved in the melee.

Paramedics treated one female student who suffered minor injuries on scene.