New Surveillance Video Released in Fatal Hialeah Gardens Bus Stop Shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting last April at a Hialeah Gardens bus stop

By Claudia DoCampo

Newly released surveillance video from a public transportation bus shows the place where a man was killed in Hialeah Gardens last April.

The victims were blurred out because the scene was covered in blood. Three co-workers were heading home when they were shot at the bus stop near Northwest 138th Street and W. Okeechobee Road.  

Detectives say Roland Deus Day opened fire on the men.

One of the victims, 21-year-old Matthew Stringer, died at the scene. The other two men were critically injured at the time but survived the shooting.

"Stringer's mother was very distraught and she said her son worked 10 to 12 hours a day and then he was just coming home from work," Miami-Dade police detectives had said at the time.

Police detectives had been looking for additional surveillance video from nearby businesses. Deus later confessed to the crime, saying Stringer had stolen his marijuana.

Deus is now facing charges of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

