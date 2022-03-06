New Surveillance Video Shows Car Reversing into Patio Section of Miami Beach Restaurant

A new surveillance video shows the moment one person was killed and several were hospitalized after a driver accelerated into the outdoor dining area of a Miami Beach restaurant on Feb. 24.

Initial video of the incident, provided by Only in Dade, showed a large presence of first responders at the Call Me Gaby restaurant.

However, the new video shows the car quickly backing into the tables, as well as people running away from the scene and the reaction of valet drivers across the street who put their hands on their heads in shock.

The driver in the incident, 75-year-old Regitze Gamble, likely won't be criminally charged but is expected to be cited, according to police.

Gary Prince, 67, was the man fatally struck while enjoying a meal with friends at Call Me Gaby.

“I think he was just like a very kind, generous man, and he cared about all the people around him more than himself,” Dr. Naaman Abdullah, one of Prince’s friends said. “Very selfless and I think he should be remembered as a very special person.”

The sender of the video wishes to remain anonymous.