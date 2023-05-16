New Surveillance Video Shows Hit-and-Run That Killed 2 FMU Students

New surveillance footage shows the moment two Florida Memorial University students were struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Miami Gardens earlier this year.

The surveillance footage released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Tuesday shows the Feb. 12 crash that killed 19-year-old Asiayanna Green and 18-year-old Shar'raiyah Story.

Loved ones mourned two young women who were killed by a hit-and-run driver in Miami Gardens. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

Miami Gardens Police officials said the driver of a silver Infiniti was traveling southbound on Northwest 42nd Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when he struck the two women, who were walking southbound in the middle lane.

The footage released Tuesday shows two vehicles pass the young women before a third plows into them.

Green and Story, freshmen at FMU, were killed at the scene.

The driver got out of the car and fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a short time later, police said.

Jerome Harrell, 36, initially faced two counts of leaving a scene of a crash. Four charges were later added, including two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jerome Harrell

Court records show Harrell was convicted in 2014 of leaving the scene of a crash in Opa-locka.