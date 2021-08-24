New Surveillance Video Shows Hooded Man Stabbing Sleeping Homeless Man to Death in Ft. Lauderdale

New surveillance video obtained by NBC 6 shows the moment a man wearing a hoodie stabs a 57-year-old homeless man to death while the victim was sleeping.

Jimmy Hutto was a father of 3 and a grandfather of six. Family members showed up at the scene.

“He didn’t have nothing for the guy to take from him but his life,” said Bobby Hutto, the victim’s brother.

The stabbing took place in front of the Dixie Market on Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale on early Monday morning.

Loved ones have dropped off flowers at the spot where Hutto was fatally stabbed.

“He just was always there for us. It was hard, heartbreaking. He didn’t deserve what happened,” said Randy Jr. Hutto, the victim’s nephew.

They say Hutto struggled with homelessness, but did not cause any trouble. He was recently staying in a room nearby. His family says the air conditioning in the room was not working which is why he was sleeping in front of the store.

“He had a life, he had a home, he wasn’t on these streets cause he had nobody,” said Brittney Hutto, the victim’s niece.

As the Fort Lauderdale Police Department works to find the suspect in Hutto’s murder, his family is sending that man a message.

“What happened to my uncle shouldn’t happen to anybody. The man was a coward for what he's done,” said Randy Jr.