New surveillance video shows moment of impact in Hialeah crash that killed 3

Prosecutors revealed a key piece of evidence in the case against a 15-year-old accused of plowing his family's SUV into another car in Hialeah in April--surveillance video showing the moment of impact.

The only surviving woman died just this week, bringing the death toll to three.

Video captured the moment police said 15-year-old Maykoll Santiesteban, who was speeding while on a joyride with friends, crashed into a sedan.

Surveillance videos throughout the neighborhood caught the fast-moving SUV zooming by. Police said Santiesteban was going over 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"We have video surveillance from a nearby home camera where we can see the victim's vehicle come to a complete stop at the intersection just as she was supposed to do, but there's no way anybody could anticipate a car that is as far away as the defendant's was, is coming at her at the speed at which it was," prosecutor Laura Adams said at a bond court hearing for the suspect earlier this year.

Yarina Garcia, 39, and Gloria Hernandez, 71, were killed that day. Liliana Hernandez Molina, 66, died this week after spending the last five months fighting for her life.

"From five seconds until two seconds prior to impact, the defendant was travelling at speeds of 72 mph, then 75, then 79, then 83 mph," Adams said.

Prosecutors said that if the teen had been travelling at the 30 mph speed limit, he would've missed the family, who was only going 9 mph, by about 95 feet.

“The suffering will be forever, but the one we have now is enormous,” Hernandez Molina’s husband, Bob Garcia, told NBC6 on Tuesday. The two were married for 43 years.

Santiesteban was charged for vehicular homicide and could face more charges since the third victim died.

His attorney said they are reviewing all the evidence and have pleaded not guilty.