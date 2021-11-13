New Toll Charges Begin Saturday for I-95 Express Lanes in Broward

Drivers in Broward County are not too happy with the changes happening in the express lanes on Interstate 95.

Starting Saturday, drivers in the express lanes along the stretch of I-95 between Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale and Glades Road in Boca Raton will have to pay a minimum of 50 cents in that stretch, with prices fluctuating based on the numbers of cars, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

"I mean I think it's ridiculous," said Raqueil Holton, a driver affected by this change. "Why should I have to pay to just ride in the specific lane, it doesn't make sense."

Although there will be no cash or billing by plate number options, tolls will be collected through SunPass or other Florida-accepted transponders attached to vehicles’ windshields.

If drivers enter the express lanes without a SunPass, they will receive a charge for the amount of the toll plus an additional $25 fine per 24-hour period in which the driver violated, according to the transportation department.

"For what reason? I mean we pay that already in taxes more likely then we're paying doubles, three times," another driver, Curtis Dismuk said.

Heading north on I-95, drivers can get into the express lanes north of Cypress Creek Road and north of Hillsboro Boulevard. To get out of the lanes, there are exits south of Southwest 10th Street and Glades Road.

Heading south, drivers can enter the express lanes south of Glades Road and south of Southwest 10th Street. To get out the lanes, there are exits north of Hillsboro Boulevard and north of Cypress Creek Road.

Motorcycles, emergency vehicles and county transit buses can use the lanes without paying tolls. Three or more axle trucks cannot use the express lanes.

The express lanes come as part of a four-year project that is nearly complete.

Express lanes from south of Glades Road in Boca Raton to near Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach will not be completed until mid-year in 2023, according estimates made by the FDOT.