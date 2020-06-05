Palm Beach County

New Trial Date for South Florida Woman Charged With 1990 Clown Killing

Warren’s then-wife, Marlene Warren, was shot in the face in May 1990 by a clown delivering carnations and balloons, officials said

The trial for a woman accused of dressing as a clown and fatally shooting her lover’s wife in Florida in 1990 has been pushed back again, this time because of court disruptions created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Joseph Marx on Thursday scheduled the first-degree murder trial of Sheila Keen-Warren, 56, to begin April 9, 2021, according to court records. The trial had previously been set for January and then moved to May. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Keen-Warren was arrested in 2017 and extradited from Virginia, where she lived with husband Michael Warren.

Warren’s then-wife, Marlene Warren, was shot in the face in May 1990 by a clown delivering carnations and balloons, officials said. New DNA testing led to Keen-Warren’s arrest.

Michael Warren has never been charged in his first wife's death.

