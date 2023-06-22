hurricane season

New tropical depression forms as Tropical Storm Bret moves toward Caribbean islands

Portions of the Lesser Antilles will likely see tropical storm conditions along with heavy rain tonight and tomorrow

By Adam Berg and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new tropical depression formed in the central Atlantic Thursday as a hurricane watch was issued for Tropical Storm Bret as it barreled toward the eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength.

Tropical Depression Four had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph but was forecast to become Tropical Storm Cindy later Thursday or Friday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The system was about 1,400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving west at 12 mph.

Cindy should remain out over the open Atlantic as it drifts to the northwest over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Bret was a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph Thursday.

Bret was roughly 170 miles east of Barbados as it moved to the west at 15 mph.

Portions of the Lesser Antilles will likely see tropical storm conditions along with heavy rain Thursday night and Friday.

A hurricane watch was issued for St. Lucia, while a tropical storm warning was in effect for Dominica, St. Lucia and Martinique. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Bret was expected to weaken Thursday or Friday as it passes the Lesser Antilles, and is likely to dissipate by Saturday night.

Between 3 to 6 inches of rain, with likely higher amounts, are expected across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Bret.

