New Tropical Depressions Expected to Form Over the Next Few Days

The lull in the tropics following Hurricane Laura has been brief now that four different areas in the Atlantic Basin are being monitored for potential development this week.

Of the four areas, two are showing a high potential to develop into tropical depressions over the next day or so.

One area is moving away from Florida and will advance adjacent to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states. This zone represents a 70% chance for development over the next five days. Thankfully, the trajectory of any development would carry it away from the United States, with no immediate threat foreseen.

The other area, dubbed “Invest 99L”, is now moving through the eastern Caribbean and holds an 80% chance for development. It is currently moving westward at 15 mph. Locations such as Jamaica, Belize and Guatemala are encouraged to follow its progress this week.

The remaining waves are much closer to Africa and only stand a low chance for development in the week ahead.

This activity is fitting considering the statistical peak of the hurricane is just days away, September 10th.

The next two names for the 2020 season are “Nana” and “Omar.”