Immigration

New TV ads threaten migrants with fines, urge deportation

Multi-million dollar campaign will target television, internet and social media 

By Hatzel Vela

NBC Universal, Inc.

You’ve probably seen the ads on television.

This week, the Donald Trump administration released new video ads urging undocumented migrants to self-deport or get fined thousands of dollars.

The 30-second and minute ads tout the administration’s tough stance on immigration and make it a point to cite numbers of people deported.

“Over 100,000 illegal aliens have been arrested,” said Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security. “If you register using our CBP Home App and leave now, you could be allowed to return legally.”

Immigration Attorney Willy Allen said it’s unlikely those who self-deport will be allowed back in the U.S.

“I don’t know of anybody that disagrees with deporting criminals,” said Allen, who added self-deportation is something migrants are considering, regardless of criminal record.

But leaving on your own volition is complicated, especially for those who have lived in the U.S. for decades, Allen said.

“Anybody that goes back to their country is going to face a significantly large hurdle to come back,” Allen said.

He added that if you have a criminal record, it’s even less likely. In fact, he’s telling some people to do it.

“People with final order of deportation, in particular criminals, I am advising them to seek a third country to move to,” Allen said.

The longer ad even threatens those who don’t leave with fines.

“You will be fined over $1,000 a day,” Noem warns in the ad.

Allen acknowledged the threats are real and people should pay attention.

“They may have a right to take your property or garner your wages or garner your bank accounts to collect those fines, so I’m very worried about the idea of fining people with final orders of deportation,” Allen said.

