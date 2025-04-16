New video allegedly shows suspect in Miami, Miami Beach murders outside victim's apartment

Caught on Camera

New surveillance video allegedly shows a man accused of murdering two elderly and disabled victims in separate killings in Miami and Miami Beach outside one of the victims' apartments hours before he was found dead.

The new surveillance footage appears to show 26-year-old Zsolt Zsolyomi walking outside the apartment of the Miami Beach murder victim on November 20, 2024.

The 66-year-old victim was found the next day in his apartment with his head and upper body partially submerged in the bathtub with water, according to an arrest warrant. The medical examiner later ruled he died by strangulation.

Detectives discovered Zsolyomi went by the fictitious name "Thomas" and that he and the victim were in an intimate relationship, officials said. They found text conversations, pictures of the two together, and doorbell camera footage of the pair entering and leaving the Miami Beach apartment.

Zsolt Zsolyomi
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Zsolt Zsolyomi

Zsolyomi is also charged in the killing of a man earlier this year in Miami.

That man was found dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle near Northwest 14th Avenue and Second Street in Little Havana on Jan. 19, according to an arrest warrant.

The victim, identified as 71-year-old Rodolfo Fernandez de Velasco, was found with both front seatbelts around his neck.

Police said it appeared the victim had been strangled and then a crash was staged to cover up the murder.

According to the warrant, surveillance cameras nearby captured the vehicle crashing into a fence and a man jumping out of the vehicle and fleeing the area.

Detectives later matched fingerprints from the vehicle to Zsolyomi.

Zsolt Zsolyomi, 25, is accused of murdering two men, including one he was in an intimate relationship with, police say.

Zsolyomi was arrested in February in connection with the two murders after Miami Police said it appeared he was targeting the elderly, gay community.

"This fella is a really bad guy. He is the epitome of evil. He hunts his prey. He’s patient with his prey, and then he kills them," Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones said at a February news conference. “There’s no doubt in my mind, had he not been caught, he would’ve done this again and again and again."

According to detectives, Zsolyomi is a Hungarian national listed as an illegal overstay by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He wore an ankle monitor after he was released from custody from a robbery arrest in Miami Beach in July of 2024.

Zsolyomi has pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars without bond while he awaits trial.

